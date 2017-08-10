Congressman surprises Upstate mom helping troops

(WSPA) – An Upstate mom on a mission was recognized Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan presented Gwen Pollard with an American flag flown over the nation’s Capital to honor her work supporting troops.

Pollard has sent more than 2,000 Hawaiian shirts to U.S. soldiers deployed around the world.

Pollard’s son is serving overseas. She got the idea for the mission after sending him a Hawaiian shirt in a care package.

She says the community has pitched in with the effort.

In a Facebook post, she said, “For each of you who donated anything to this mission, including prayers, and for every soldier who deployed overseas to protect us, this flag is yours. I’m just holding it for you. We are a team, a family.”

Find out more about Hawaiian Shirts for Deployed Soldiers here.