Entire Meals in the Microwave



Southwest-Style Frittata with Breakfast Sausage

Recipe by Princess House

Ingredients

· 6 eggs

· 1 tablespoon milk

· ¼ tsp. black pepper

· 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil

· 3 cups southwest-style potatoes with onions and peppers

· 1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Colby & Monterey Jack cheese

· 12 breakfast sausage

· 1 small plum potato, chopped

Directions

· In a medium bowl whisk eggs, milk and pepper together; set aside

· Drizzle oil over bottom of 3 Qt. Casserole

· Pour potatoes over oil

· Cook in microwave on HIGH uncovered 4 minutes

· Stir, cook 3 additional minutes

· Sprinkle cheese over potato mixture

· Pour egg mixture over cheese

· Cook uncovered 4 minutes

· Place 6 sausage links in Steamer fitted inside glass cover

· Place over 3 qt. Casserole with Silicone Lid on top

· Cook on HIGH 3 minutes

· Rearrange sausages; cook 2-3 additional minutes or until sausage is done

· Remove frittata from microwave and allow to cool slightly

· Meanwhile, remove the first 6 sausages and repeat cooking with remaining 6 sausages

· Cut frittata into wedges

· Top with chopped tomato and serve with sausage links

Serves 6

