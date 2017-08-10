Entire Meals in the Microwave

Southwest-Style Frittata with Breakfast Sausage
Recipe by Princess House
Ingredients
· 6 eggs
· 1 tablespoon milk
· ¼ tsp. black pepper
· 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil
· 3 cups southwest-style potatoes with onions and peppers
· 1 cup (4 oz.) shredded Colby & Monterey Jack cheese
· 12 breakfast sausage
· 1 small plum potato, chopped
Directions
· In a medium bowl whisk eggs, milk and pepper together; set aside
· Drizzle oil over bottom of 3 Qt. Casserole
· Pour potatoes over oil
· Cook in microwave on HIGH uncovered 4 minutes
· Stir, cook 3 additional minutes
· Sprinkle cheese over potato mixture
· Pour egg mixture over cheese
· Cook uncovered 4 minutes
· Place 6 sausage links in Steamer fitted inside glass cover
· Place over 3 qt. Casserole with Silicone Lid on top
· Cook on HIGH 3 minutes
· Rearrange sausages; cook 2-3 additional minutes or until sausage is done
· Remove frittata from microwave and allow to cool slightly
· Meanwhile, remove the first 6 sausages and repeat cooking with remaining 6 sausages
· Cut frittata into wedges
· Top with chopped tomato and serve with sausage links
Serves 6