Group skips out on bill, fires gun in Waffle House parking lot, report says

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Four people leaving a Spartanburg Waffle House without paying their bill reportedly fired a gun in the parking lot before driving away from the scene.

According to a police report, three men and a woman left the Waffle House on John B. White Sr. Boulevard without paying their bill, early Thursday morning.

Employees told police that one of the four fired a gun from the car as they were pulling out of the parking lot.

Police in the area heard the gunshots and headed to the scene where they found a large group of people in the parking lot who left when officers arrived.

Officers are still working to identify the suspects.