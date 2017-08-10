JackIsAFighter fundraiser for deputy’s son with Leukemia

There is a fundraiser for the son of a Greenville Co. deputy with Leukemia.

Jack is 2 1/2 year old that was recently diagnosed with Pre-B Childhood Acute Leukemia.

They have also set up a hashtag for social media of #JackIsAFighter.

They say he will be in treatment for the next 3 years.

There is a fund raiser for Jack scheduled. They say there will be BBQ and a raffle.

All proceeds will go to Jack’s family.

WHEN: Saturday Sept. 9, 2017 from 11:30 am – 2:30 pm

WHERE: The Elks Lodge

7700 Pelham Rd.

Greenville, SC

There is also a GoFundMe page if you would like to donate.