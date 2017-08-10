Man beats woman, runs her off road say Spartanburg Co. deputies

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman told deputies her boyfriend punched her several times before smashing her windshield and ramming her car until she crashed in Spartanburg County.

Deputies responded early Thursday morning to a gas station in the 4000 block of Highway 11, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told deputies that she and her boyfriend got into an altercation after she returned home from the grocery store and was accused of being with another man.

The victim said the suspect, identified in the report as 35-year-old Colt Matthew Tunstall, punched her in the back of the head several times.

As she tried to leave, the victim said Tunstall broke out the windshield before chasing her down Peachtree Road. She said Tunstall rammed the rear of her car until she wrecked at the intersection of Peachtree and River Oak Road. She managed to get away and waited for an officer at a gas station.

The officer noted the victim’s windshield was shattered, the grill cover was missing from the car and there was damage consistent with being rear ended.

Tunstall was not immediately located, according to the report.

A judge issued a warrant for aggravated domestic violence.