Man pleads to lesser charges in Bob Jones sex assaults

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A former Bob Jones University student accused of sexually assaulting 3 women has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

22-year-old Micah Pretlove appeared in court today.

The State had worked out a plea deal with his defense attorney after one of Pretlove’s three accusers recanted her story.

Pretlove was originally charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Warrants say one of the incidents happened in Dec. 2010 after a victim refused to perform oral sex on the Bob Jones Academy campus. The victim was between 14-16 years old at the time. Pretlove was 16.

Warrants say in June 2013, Pretlove was working on campus as a landscaper when he committed sexual battery on a victim who refused to perform oral sex on him on the Bob Jones Academy campus.

He pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges of assault and battery. He was sentenced to 3 years probation and must undergo sex offender counseling.

Today in court one of the accusers spoke out against his sentence.

“It is shocking that after admitting to this charge, the guilty party is walking free today, back into society. This is denying people protection. I believe we are creating a risk to society and this plea will hide him. This plea is a poor facade for justice and all I can do is speak out against it.”

With the lesser charges Pretlove will not be added to the sex offender registry.

His sentence also falls under the Youthful Offender Act which means if he does not violate his probation, by age 25, the conviction can be wiped from his record.