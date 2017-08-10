Man sentenced in deadly Anderson crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has pled guilty felony DUI for a crash that killed a woman in Anderson.

The crash happened in May 2016.

Jonathan Edward Hamby was driving a company vehicle when the crash happened on Pearman Dairy Road (Highway 28 Bypass) at Getsinger Road near Westside High School.

Highway Patrol says Hamby’s truck crossed the median and hit a Chevrolet Trailblazer head on.

Loretta Renee Pressley of Starr, 49, the driver of the Trailblazer died in the crash and a young child in that vehicle was hurt.

Court documents show Hamby had methamphetamine in his system.

Krut Systems, LLC in Anderson says Hamby was employed as a lineman for the company.

Hamby was sentence to 15 years suspended after 11 years. He will also have 5 years of probation after he is released.

The daughter of the woman killed in the crash said through tears that she forgives him, but he robbed them of their mother and she feels like he is getting a slap on the wrist.

Originally, the 4-year-old child’s injuries were reported to be non-life threatening, however the child’s injuries are said to be more severe than initially thought.