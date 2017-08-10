Man with baseball bat, gasoline shot at ex-girlfriends home say deputies

POLK Co., SC (WSPA) – A man shot in Polk Co. is facing charges after investigator say he attacked a man at this ex-girlfriend’s home.

The shooting happened on August 7 at a home on Polk Co. Line Rd.

Joshua Cuthbertson of Rutherford Co. is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill and Violation of a Protection Order.

Investigators say he went to his ex-girlfriend’s home and waited outside for a man there. The ex had a protection order issued against him.

Cuthbertson brought with him a baseball bat and a container of gasoline, according to the report.

Deputies say dogs alerted the people inside the home of something outside and the man went outside to see why they were barking.

The man said he smelled a strong odor of gasoline at his vehicle and went to see where it was coming from.

He found Cuthbertson hiding behind his vehicle.

They got into a fight and Cuthbertson hit the man in the head several times with the bat.

The man fired in self-defense and shot Cuthbertson multiple times.

Cuthbertson is still in the hospital being treated.