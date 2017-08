GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your help to do it.

You can now take a survey on how you use Woodruff Road and how you think the SCDOT should fix the congestion.

The survey can be taken by going to www.fixwoodruffroad.com.

The Department of Transportation hopes to have a project started by March 2021 and completed by September 2023.