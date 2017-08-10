(WSPA) – Restaurant Week Greenville kicks off Thursday, Aug. 10.

Organizers say foodies will have the opportunity to dine at new places for a discount. They also want to create awareness of new Greenville restaurants and create new revenue for them during one of the typically slower times of the year.

Participating restaurants are casual and high-end.

Tickets are not required, but reservations are recommended since restaurants fill up quickly.

Some restaurants will offer lunch menus and others may include drink specials but all will also have regular menu items available.

Click or tap here for more information on Restaurant Week Greenville.

Many hotels are also offering specials during the week to encourage guests to stay for multiple meals and spend more time on the Upstate.