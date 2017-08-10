SC governor asks justices to reconsider domestic violence ruling

(WSPA/AP) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Wednesday that he plans to ask the state Supreme Court to reconsider a recent ruling on the state’s domestic violence laws.

The ruling was intended to extend domestic violence protections to same-sex couples. But many argue that the wording does less to protect unmarried couples who live together.

Cases are on hold after the state Supreme Court issued a stay in its decision in late July.

McMaster said in a statement:

“Domestic violence is one of the worst criminal problems facing our state and nation; it is a crime with catastrophic consequences and often generational implications – destroyed lives, broken marriages, drug abuse, joblessness and more. To comprehensively address the cultural and criminal issues surrounding domestic violence in South Carolina, law enforcement, victims, and victims’ advocates alike need more tools at their disposal to protect victims, not fewer.”