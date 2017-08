GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they were serving a warrant in Greenville County when the suspect shot themselves.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were serving a warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct at a home on Chickasaw Drive.

They say the suspect was armed and suffered at least one self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The suspect is being taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.