Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arresting officer.

It happened at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center in the ER waiting area n 8/9 around 1 p.m.

The man said he was in the bathroom when the woman walked in, reached in his pocket and took his money.

He said the woman then ran toward the mental health facility.

The officer found a woman matching the suspect description and detained her.

As the officer was escorting her to the front lobby, she saw the patrol vehicle and started pulling away from the direction they were walking, according to the officer.

The report says the officer opened the door to the car and she spit at the officer’s face.

When the officer asked why she would do that, she said “I don’t know.”

The officer then told her she was under arrest for assaulting a police officer.

When they got to the jail she started to cry and the officer asked if they could help her with anything because she seemed upset.

She then spit in the officer’s face, hair and uniform, according to the report.

Casey Michelle Tate, 27, is charged with Prisoner Throwing Bodily Fluid.

Police say SRMC security will be conducting the investigation of the incident on their premises.