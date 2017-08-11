1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say

HENDERSON, NC (WSPA) – Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the scene for two suspicious men near an overturned Jeep Cherokee in the yard of a home.

When deputies arrived, they detained one of the men while the other ran away.

Deputies were able to find the other hiding in brush a short distance away.

Deputies charged the two, 30-year-old Christopher James Gilliam and 27-year-old Jarret Olin Gordon, with second degree Trespassing, felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance.

Both were taken to the Henderson County Jail and held on a $3,500 bond.

Deputies say that the homeowner was able to identify property recovered at the scene and additional charges of felony Breaking and Entering and felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering were brought against Gordon and Gilliam.

Gilliam remains in the Henderson County Jail on $14,500 bond after the additional charges.

Gordon had previously posted bond and released and he is now wanted for the two additional charges, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the location of Jarret Gordon is asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.