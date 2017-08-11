3 arrested after chase in Easley, police say

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested after a chase that ended at Black Snake Road and Smith Grove Road, according to the Easley Police Department.

The pursuit happened at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday.

The Liberty Police Department assisted in the chase after they say the driver of the vehicle entered Liberty for part of the pursuit, and then went back into Easley.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the chase.

No word on specific charges at this time, but police say the chase had to do with a stolen vehicle and narcotics.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

No injuries were reported.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

