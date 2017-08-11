5-year-old boy critical after being abused for months, police say

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A 5-year-old St. Pete boy is in critical condition Friday after police said a man taking care of him struck him in the head and stomach with a closed fist, St. Petersburg police said.

Detectives arrested John Gerald Whelan, 41, on charges of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm and child neglect.

Fire rescue went to a home in St. Pete at 7:42 p.m. Thursday when the boy was having medical issues. He was taken to All Children’s John Hopkins Hospital.

Doctors discovered numerous injuries and detectives were called.

The boy had bruising and trauma to the face, rib fractures, internal bleeding and damage to organs.

They said the abuse occurred over the last several months and Whelan did not get medical help for the boy.

No other information was immediately released.

More stories you may like on 7News

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…

Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arrestin…

Suspect shoots self as deputies serve warrants in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies say they were serving warrants at a Greenville County home when the suspect shot himself.

Public input needed on Woodruff Rd. congestion The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your…