Back-to-school events to be held in the Upstate this weekend

(WSPA) – There’s an event happening in Greenville to get kids ready for class.

The United Way is hosting its annual school tools program on Saturday.

The event will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

This event is for rising K-4 through 8th-grade students.

If your child is on Medicaid, receives free or reduced lunch, or if your family receives food stamps, you are eligible.

The school supplies are first-come, first-serve.

There’s also a back-to-school health fair happening this weekend.

ReGenesis is hosting the event at the Spartanburg Community College downtown location on East Kennedy Street.

Students can get free health screenings for everything from vision and dental to asthma.

There will also be free backpacks with school supplies and haircuts.

Saturday’s health fair runs from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“We’re going to be doing health screenings for the children. We also are going to be doing some activities, going to feed them good, we give them back packs with school supplies,” said Judy Bullman with ReGenesis Health Care. “This should be an outpouring of the community to come and enjoy this event.”

