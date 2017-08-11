BMW Charity Pro-Am hands out checks to several Upstate charities

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The BMW Charity Pro-Am handed out checks to more than a dozen Upstate charities on Thursday.

The golf tournament, pairing Web.com tour pros with celebrities, was held in May, at three courses in Greenville County.

On Thursday, checks totaled to over $600,000, bringing the total amount donated to charities since the tournament began in 2001 to 12.7 million dollars.

