How, when and where to watch the Perseid meteor shower - The Perseid meteor shower shows up every year in August and is considered one of the best meteor showers of the year.

Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants - A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburb…

Woman arrested after trying to hit child with lamp, report says - A woman was arrested after assaulting a child at a home on Hydrick Street, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

BMW Charity Pro-Am hands out checks to several Upstate charities - The BMW Charity Pro-Am handed out checks to more than a dozen Upstate charities on Thursday.

VIDEO: Car plunges 7 floors from parking garage - The gripping surveillance video begins with an SUV making a slow turnaround in a downtown alley, before suddenly braking as the driver hears…

The Eyes Have It! - The total solar eclipse is going to be a BIG DEAL that millions of people will watch - and for good reason! It's going to be a once in a l…

Woman sues hospital after accidentally suffocating her newborn - An Oregon woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-day…

Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot reaches $393 million - Are you feeling lucky? On Friday night, you have another chance to hit the Mega Millions jackpot that has now reached to $393 million.

DUI suspect in deadly crash tried to hide evidence in underwear, police say - A 29-year-old Brandon woman was arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash on the Selmon Expressway.