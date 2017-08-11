DUI suspect in deadly crash tried to hide evidence in underwear, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 29-year-old Brandon woman was arrested for leaving the scene of a deadly crash on the Selmon Expressway.

Amber Perera faces a litany of charges after she lost control of her car near the Bay to Bay and Euclid exit and “touched off a chain reaction of crashes,” police say.

It all started with two cars heading eastbound.

“One of them lost control and caused the other car to go over the grass median and head into oncoming traffic where it hit two other cars heading in the other direction and it burst into flames,” says Tampa Police PIO Steve Hegarty.

The three passengers inside the burning car sustained fatal injuries.

Police say Perea left the scene, and they caught up with her shortly after the crash when her car broke down near Willow Avenue and Platt Street. She was taken into custody and transported to Tampa General Hospital where her blood was taken for alcohol testing. When police administered the blood tests, records show Perera tried to remove her vials of blood and hide them in her underwear, leading police to charge her with tampering with physical evidence.

An arrest report states Perera admitted to using anxiety medications Lexapro and Ativan before getting behind the wheel.

Perera is charged with 3 counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious bodily injury, leaving the scene of a crash with death, leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury and tampering with physical evidence.

She is due in court for a bond hearing Saturday at 8:30 am.

