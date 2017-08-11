Eclipse do’s & don’t’s when it comes to eye protection, photography

(WSPA) – We all know the eclipse can be bad for our eyes.

But it turns out, it can be bad for your cell phones and cameras, too.

Millions of Americans are getting ready to view the solar eclipse on August 21st.

But doctors warn: if you don’t have eye protection, you can really get hurt.

80-year-old Leonard Bates saw his first eclipse when he was nine years old.

He tried to make his own glasses by coating them with smoke.

But that decision cost him.

He permanently lost some vision in his right eye.

“It’s so dangerous for people to look at the sun even for brief periods of time because you can cause permanent damage to the retina – we call it solar retinopathy and it’s really very close to burning a hole in the retina,” said Dr. Russell Van Gelder with the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Doctors say the only safe way to view the eclipse is with certified glasses.

Many people will also try to capture the eclipse on their cameras and even cell phones.

But that can also come with problems.

If you damage the camera on your phone, the repairs can cost anywhere from $50 to $200.

