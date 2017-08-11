Feeling lucky? Mega Millions jackpot reaches $393 million

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you feeling lucky? On Friday night, you have another chance to hit the Mega Millions jackpot that has now reached to $393 million.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

If no one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in tonight’s drawing, the jackpot will continue to increase.

In case you were wondering, the luckiest states to play the lottery are New York and California. The unluckiest states are Maine, Vermont, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Oregon.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday.

Your odds of winning the Powerball and Mega Millions are about one in 75 quadrillion. You actually have a better chance of being killed by a meteorite strike — at the same time you’re being attacked by a shark.

More stories you may like on 7News

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…

Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arrestin…

Suspect shoots self as deputies serve warrants in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies say they were serving warrants at a Greenville County home when the suspect shot himself.

Public input needed on Woodruff Rd. congestion The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your…