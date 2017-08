HENDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – Henderson County deputies say they have arrested a Greenwood man on sex crimes charges from 2012.

67-year-old Brooks Gordon Ross was arrested and charged with felony Sexual Offense with a Child.

The Sheriff’s Office says Ross fled Henderson County in 2012 when the allegations were first made.

Ross was arrested in Greenwood County Friday morning and waved extradition.

Ross is being held in the Henderson County Jail on $500,000 bond.