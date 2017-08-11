High School Football Stadium Safety

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA) –

On the evening of Friday, August 18th the seats of high school stadiums around the area will be filling up with fans ready for some football.

Dorman High School in Spartanburg County will be no exception, but this year things will be a little different for Cavalier fans.

When football fans walk through the gates on game day, they’ll also walk through a metal detector.

It’s a pro-active approach to keeping fans safe while they cheer on the Cavaliers:

The Grill on Highway 221 serves up hot sizzling burgers and fries to high school football fans.

Weekly games are a tradition for Caleb O’Shield and his family. one that will be met with a new tradition of metal detectors at each gate.

Caleb says, ” I think as a season ticket holder it’s all right, I think as a fan safety city first”

Dorman High School Football Stadium will be outfitted with new metal detectors. so as fans come in, security will check them out. The school district bought 8 portable detectors. they can be moved and used at multiple venues. Mr. Ken Kiser is Dorman High School’s Principal, “we have not had issues, we are always looking to find ways to make sure we’re putting the safety of our students and community first.”

Matthew Montgomery will be a Senior at Dorman this fall, he and his friends welcome the change and appreciate the forethought. He says, “I think it’s a good idea just to protect if someone wants to try to bring stuff in but it may slow things down a bit getting in. ”

Principal Kiser, doesn’t think time will be an issue, “I do think with the process we have in place that it will be expedited. ”

A little extra time focused on safety could be a touchdown for fans cheering for their team.

Prohibited Items:

Animals ( with the exception of service animals)

Weapons

Fireworks

Explosives

Illegal drugs

Alcoholic beverages

Spartanburg School Districts 1 through 5 are sticking to their routine of having Law Enforcement Officers , EMS staff and event staff cover the game.