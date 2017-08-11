Kids reportedly left unattended in daycare, locked inside

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Deputies and Fire Department officials are responding to an Augusta daycare where there are reportedly children locked inside and unattended.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us that the call came in around 4:30 in reference to Karen’s Kiddie Korner on Milledgeville Road.

Investigators are currently on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

