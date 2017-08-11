Local activist opens People’s Pantry in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – An activist in the upstate is opening up a people’s pantry for those in need. But her reason for doing it is personal.

On Friday evening Traci Fant cut the ribbon to Kay Young People’s Pantry on Rutherford Road in Greenville. The charity is in honor of her late aunt.

“When I was growing up in Detroit she saved me from a lot of stuff,” Fant told friends, family and the media. “My aunt Kay, she saved my life.”

Fant, in a heartfelt speech, said she was inspired by her aunt her whole life, and that she was her biggest supporter and preacher of kindness. Aunt Kay passed away in March.

At the pantry, books, and toys lined the room Friday for those in need.

The Kay Young People’s Pantry is specifically geared toward victims of house fires, domestic violence and the newly homeless. Fant explained that those three groups of people are often in need of the items right away.

She experienced it first-hand.

“I was once a victim of a house fire myself. 16 years ago I lose everything. so I know how it is to have to start over from the ground up,” said Fant.

But, she added, she won’t be turning anyone down that needs the help.

“I know that I’m doing the right thing.”

The pantry is open Monday through Saturday, and is currently by appointment only.

For more information you can visit the charity’s website: http://www.kayyoungpeoplespantry.com