Man gets life without parole after 2014 double murder at nightclub

Bradford Hester Williams
GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been found guilty of murder and received a life sentence without parole, according to the Greenville County Solicitor’s Office.

Bradford Hester Williams was found guilty of shooting and killing two people at the Bugatti Nightclub in Greenville County in 2014.

Williams was released from jail on January 20, 2016, on the HIP program with a monitoring device.

Records show he later cut his ankle monitor but was located and arrested in Dekalb County, Georgia without incident.

