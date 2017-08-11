Man gets life without parole after 2014 double murder at nightclub

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been found guilty of murder and received a life sentence without parole, according to the Greenville County Solicitor’s Office.

Bradford Hester Williams was found guilty of shooting and killing two people at the Bugatti Nightclub in Greenville County in 2014.

Williams was released from jail on January 20, 2016, on the HIP program with a monitoring device.

Records show he later cut his ankle monitor but was located and arrested in Dekalb County, Georgia without incident.

More stories you may like on 7News

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…

Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arrestin…

Suspect shoots self as deputies serve warrants in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies say they were serving warrants at a Greenville County home when the suspect shot himself.

Public input needed on Woodruff Rd. congestion The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your…