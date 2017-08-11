Man met 12-year-old boy online, had sex at cemetery, documents say

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Zionsville man has been charged with two felonies after being accused of having sex with a 12-year-old boy.

Ryan Bohl, 21, faces two charges of child molestation in the case.

The investigation started in June when the victim told his mother he had been sexually abused.

According to court documents, he met the boy online in 2015. The victim said he created a profile that listed himself as 18 years old but says he later told Bohl he was only 12 years old.

The suspect told investigators that Bohl picked him up after school at as fast food restaurant, then they drove to the Union-Lutheran Cemetery where they performed sexual acts on each other.

The suspect said they met up with each other on two other occasions after he snuck out of his parents’ house. He said Bohl told him not to tell his parents after their second encounter.

Investigators interview Bohl in July, where he admitted that he and the boy had sent each other nude photographs. Investigators said that he stated that he learned the age of the boy after their sexual encounter, but then changed his statement to say he learned of his true age prior to their second encounter.

Bohl believes the meetups occurred between late May or early June of 2015 and late June or early July of 2016.

Bohl had an initial hearing on Wednesday. He’s due back in court in October.

