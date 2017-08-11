Man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of boys

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD/WCMH) — A Sparta man who admitted to sexually abusing two boys and recording it has pleaded guilty to several of the charges against him.

Tyler Lowis, 23, was in a Kent County court Tuesday for a scheduled status conference when he pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, a count of child sexually abusive commercial activity and a count of using a computer to commit a crime.

WZZM-TV reports Lowis dressed one of the boys in a diaper and gave him a pacifier to muffle his cries. Also according to court records, Lowis called himself “daddy” and referred to his victim as “baby boy.”

Lowis was arrested in November 2016 after Michigan State Police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography. When police searched his house, they found video files of child porn, some of which showed Lowis and underage boys, according to court documents. Investigators say Lowis then admitted to having sexually abused the boys since 2015.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, several other charges against Lowis were dismissed Tuesday, including a third count of first-degree CSC, two counts of child sexually abusive commercial activity and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Prosecutors also recommended his sentences run concurrently. Still, two of the counts to which he pleaded guilty are punishable by up to life in prison.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

