More than 600 without power in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – More than 600 people are without power in Spartanburg County, according to Duke Energy.

The outage was first reported at about 1:02 p.m. on Friday.

About 676 customers are affected, according to Duke’s outage map.

Crews are currently working to get the power back on.

The estimated restoration time is 4:30 p.m., Duke says.

