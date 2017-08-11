NC All-American wrestler charged with statutory rape

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – An All-American wrestler has been charged with statutory rape in North Carolina.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports that 22-year-old Kacee Ross Hutchinson of Candler was arrested Wednesday, and warrants filed with the Buncombe County Magistrate’s Office say he’s accused of engaging in a sexual act with a 15-year-old throughout May 2014.

Further details haven’t been released.

Hutchinson was a two-time state champion in wrestling at Enka High School and is a redshirt senior at Greensboro College for the upcoming season. He became the college’s first All-American wrestler at March’s NCAA Division III tournament, placing eighth, and was named the school’s male athlete of the year in May.

It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.