Newborn girl rescued after being abandoned, covered in ants

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) — A newborn girl has been saved after a passer-by found her abandoned, crying and covered in ants and other debris in a flower bed at a suburban Houston apartment complex.

Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Gilliland says only the alertness of the complex resident who found the baby before dawn Thursday saved the child from dying.

“I heard something like a cat,” Albert Peterson told NBC affiliate KPRC-TV. “She was there on the ground in the flower bed with ants. She was covered from head to toe and all in her ears… She had a lot of strength too. She was fighting.”

Investigators say the girl was less than an hour old and her umbilical cord was still attached. They followed a trail of blood to an apartment where a 21-year-old woman admitted being the mother.

Investigators concluded that the child was born inside the apartment and then taken outside and dumped in the bushes.

“I’m in shock,” said Roger Coreas. “There’s a hospital, not even a block down the road and if the mother was so worried about the infant’s safety she could’ve easily gone to drop off the baby.”

The woman has been detained for psychological and medical evaluation, but no charges have been filed.

A hearing will be held Friday to determine who will get custody of the baby.

More stories you may like on 7News

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…

Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arrestin…

Suspect shoots self as deputies serve warrants in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies say they were serving warrants at a Greenville County home when the suspect shot himself.

Public input needed on Woodruff Rd. congestion The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your…