Dallas RB Ezekiel Elliott suspended 6 games in domestic case

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2017, file photo, Dallas Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks off the field after a 34-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers in an NFL divisional playoff football game, in Arlington, Texas. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the club is still gathering details over Elliott's involvement in an altercation at a Dallas bar, the latest off-field incident for the star running back. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) – Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended for six games after a yearlong NFL investigation of his domestic violence case in Ohio.

The 2016 NFL rushing leader was suspended despite prosecutors in Columbus, Ohio, deciding more than a year ago not to pursue the case involving Elliott’s girlfriend at the time in the same city where Elliott starred for Ohio State.

The league said Friday there was “substantial and persuasive evidence” that Elliott had physical confrontations last summer with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.

The league revised its personal conduct policy in 2014 following sharp criticism of a case involving former Baltimore running back Ray Rice. The policy gave Commissioner Roger Goodell authority to suspend players for at least six games in domestic cases, with or without a conviction.

