Police arrest 83-year-old man in McDonald’s shootout

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An 83-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a McDonald’s in Alabama that police say stemmed from a long-running argument over a pool game.

AL.com reports Lawrence Perry was in custody Wednesday and booked on an attempted murder charge Thursday in the Monday night shooting of a 58-year-old man.

Birmingham police say the argument about a pool game from at least two years ago resumed when the victim and Perry encountered each other Monday. Police say Perry tried to hit the victim with a chair, and then retrieved a gun from his car and exchanged fire with the victim.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

It’s unclear if Perry has a lawyer.

