Police investigating after man fatally stabbed in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Police Department is investigating after a fatal stabbing happened on South Oak Street.

The coroner’s office says 53-year-old Thomas “Tony” Mark was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died in surgery at about 5:41 a.m. Friday.

Mark was stabbed in the abdomen, according to the coroner.

An autopsy will be performed on Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being treated as a homicide.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

