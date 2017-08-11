Police investigating after man fatally stabbed in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – The Seneca Police Department is investigating after a fatal stabbing happened on South Oak Street.

The coroner’s office says 53-year-old Thomas “Tony” Mark was taken to Oconee Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital where he died in surgery at about 5:41 a.m. Friday.

Mark was stabbed in the abdomen, according to the coroner.

An autopsy will be performed on Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation and is being treated as a homicide.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…

Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arrestin…

Suspect shoots self as deputies serve warrants in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies say they were serving warrants at a Greenville County home when the suspect shot himself.

Public input needed on Woodruff Rd. congestion The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your…