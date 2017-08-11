Salsa at Sunset or indulge in Yoga with Mimosas this weekend

(WSPA) — Here’s a look at events happening in the Upstate the weekend of Aug. 12-13.

You can dance the night away with Salsa at Sunset. It’s happening Saturday from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. at Graham Plaza, that’s right in front of the Peace Center in downtown Greenville. They’ll have live Latin music, salsa lessons and a cash bar. The event is free.

Buy a book and help a good cause, The Really Good, Really Big, Really Cheap Book Sale is happening Saturday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. It’s held at McAllister Square and the 16th annual event benefits the Greenville Literacy Association. They’ll also have a clearance sale on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Get your morning workout in, then indulge with mimosas. Yoga with Mimosas is Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. It’s hosted by Topside Pool Club. They’ll hold an all level yoga class taught by Downtown Greenville Yoga. After the class you’ll get a free mimosa and you can order breakfast from Happy and Hale. It costs $10 and pre registration is encouraged.