SLIDESHOW: White House renovations underway in West Wing

Construction machinery are seen on the ground White House grounds in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump and his staff temporarily moved out of the West Wing as renovations on the building got underway. Trump left Friday for what the White House has called an extended "working vacation" at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., while his staff in Washington will clear out of the West Wing and move into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door. Work has already begun to replace the West Wing's 27-year-old heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A Secret Service agent unlocks a service entrance to the Oval Office as the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as renovations continue while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A sign alerts visitors at a West Wing entrance of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen wait for outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen carry carpet into the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Storage containers line the driveway as the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Storage containers line the driveway as the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Cranes are positioned in front of the South Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen install new carpet in the West Wing of the White House in Washington,, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Roosevelt Room in the the West Wing of the White House undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A Secret Service agent checks on the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as the West Wing of the White House in Washington is undergoing renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Construction machinery are seen on the ground White House grounds in Washington, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017. President Donald Trump and his staff temporarily moved out of the West Wing as renovations on the building got underway. Trump left Friday for what the White House has called an extended "working vacation" at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., while his staff in Washington will clear out of the West Wing and move into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next door. Work has already begun to replace the West Wing's 27-year-old heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A Secret Service agent unlocks a service entrance to the Oval Office as the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as renovations continue while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A sign alerts visitors at a West Wing entrance of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen wait for outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen carry carpet into the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Storage containers line the driveway as the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Storage containers line the driveway as the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Cranes are positioned in front of the South Portico of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, during renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen install new carpet in the West Wing of the White House in Washington,, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Roosevelt Room in the the West Wing of the White House undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Workmen prepare new carpeting for the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as it undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

A Secret Service agent checks on the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, as the West Wing of the White House in Washington is undergoing renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The hardwood floor of the Oval Office is resurfaced as the West Wing of the White House in Washington undergoes renovations while President Donald Trump is spending time at his golf resort in New Jersey, Friday, Aug. 11, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

WASHINGTON (AP) – The White House is undergoing a major face-lift while President Donald Trump is out of town.

The Oval Office and other working quarters of the West Wing have been cleared of furniture while crews work on upgrades, including to the heating and air conditioning system. Spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the system is 27 years old.

Workers also are fixing leaks, repairing the South Portico steps, renovating the Navy mess kitchen and West Wing lower lobby, and updating the IT system.

West Wing staffers who aren’t with Trump at his New Jersey golf course have been temporarily relocated to an office building next to the White House.