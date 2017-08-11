Spartanburg Co. conducting safety check points through Sat.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies will be conducting public safety checkpoints throughout the county through Saturday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, officers will be looking for seatbelt and child restraint compliance as well as all other traffic laws.

Drivers will be asked for driver’s license, vehicle registration, and proof of insurance when they come through safety check points.

Deputies say the goal of the check points is to reduce the number of traffic crashes and aggressive driving incidents while also reducing injuries.

The check points are being conducted as part of the county’s Highway Safety Grant.