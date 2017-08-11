Survey: 44 million Americans have a “side hustle”

(WSPA) – A new survey released by Bankrate finds 44 million Americans are not clocking out of work for good when they leave their normal day job.

Results found 44 million Americans have a “side hustle,” where they can make money doing a second job or hobby which can earn them extra income.

86% of people surveyed say they earn extra money from a side hustle every month, and 36% are making at least $500.

The majority of Americans with a side hustle are young millennials, ages 18 to 26, but older age groups tend to earn more money with them.

Bankrate says those ages 53 to 62 are the most likely to earn $1,000 a month or more from a side hustle.