Uber passenger fights for life after getting punched by driver

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – An Uber passenger is fighting for his life after getting punched by his driver Thursday night.

St. Petersburg police said that driver Kavir O’Farril Diaz, 38, picked up Terry Lynn Kimball, 56, and the pair got into an argument over the route he was taking.

Investigators said Diaz pulled over to the Quick Pick Foods store on 58th Street North at 7:30 p.m. and they got into a physical fight. The driver punched Kimball, and he did not regain consciousness, police said.

Kimball is hospitalized with serious brain trauma. His injuries are considered life-threatening.

Investigators are speaking with witnesses and Diaz is cooperating. He has not been charged at this time. The investigation continues.

More stories you may like on 7News

1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.

Greenwood man arrested for child sex crimes in Henderson Co., deputies say Henderson County deputies say they have arrested a Greenwood man on sex crimes charges from 2012.

Spartanburg Co. conducting safety check points through Sat. Spartanburg County deputies will be conducting public safety checkpoints throughout the county through Saturday.

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…