VIDEO: Security tackles man who rushed on stage with Britney Spears

LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Pop icon Britney Spears was performing at Planet Hollywood in Vegas on Wednesday night when a fan jumped on stage.

Security guards quickly tackled the man and pinned him down with the help of backup dancers. The man’s intentions were unclear.

TMZ reports Spears’ knees briefly buckled, and she asked security if the man had a gun.

She was ushered backstage and the man was handcuffed and escorted out. The show resumed later.

Wednesday night’s performance was Spears’ first since taking a break for the summer to tour in Asia.

Police identified the suspect as 37-year-old Jesse Webb. He was charged with trespassing.

More stories you may like on 7News

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…

Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arrestin…

Suspect shoots self as deputies serve warrants in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies say they were serving warrants at a Greenville County home when the suspect shot himself.

Public input needed on Woodruff Rd. congestion The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your…