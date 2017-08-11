Woman arrested after trying to hit child with lamp, report says

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested after assaulting a child at a home on Hydrick Street, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.

Police say 51-year-old Cozezenia Walker has been charged with cruelty to children after she hit a glass door, causing it to break and hit the child’s arm.

According to a report, the woman repeatedly hit the door with a lamp and the glass broke.

The victim and another minor said Walker was angry and tried to hit the victim with the lamp, according to the report.

The report says the victim ran behind a door for protection.

The child did not have any injuries or cuts, the report states.

A witness recorded the incident and showed the video to an officer.

Officers say there was glass all over the living room floor, and the lamp was lying on the floor as well.

Walker was taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center but has since been released.

