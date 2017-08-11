Woman sues hospital after accidentally suffocating her newborn

PORTLAND, OR (AP) — An Oregon woman is suing a hospital where she gave birth to her son over the baby’s death after she accidentally smothered him at just 4-days old.

Monica Thompson filed an $8.6 million lawsuit against Portland Adventist Medical Center, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported on Wednesday. She claims the hospital is at fault for her child’s death because the newborn was put in bed with her at night to breastfeed while she was unsupervised and medicated with pain and sleep aids.

Thompson said she dozed off on the August 2012 night and woke up to find her son not breathing.

She was medicated with Ambien and Vicodin a few hours before a nurse walked into the room, gave her the baby and left, according to the suit.

“She called for a nurse while she tried to get him to respond,” the suit stated. “She poked him and talked to him with no reaction. When no nurse came to help, Mrs. Thompson carried her son to the hallway and frantically yelled for help.”

Her son suffered brain damage and was removed from life support after doctors said his comatose state was irreversible.

Medical center spokeswoman Kristi Spurgeon Johnson declined comment, saying on Wednesday the hospital didn’t yet have a chance to review the lawsuit. She also declined comment about the hospital’s policies about newborns sharing beds with mothers.

The suit seeks damages for the baby’s “desperation and anxiety” as he was suffocated and his mother’s “severe emotional distress upon unintentionally killing her firstborn child.” The suit also seeks compensation for Monica Thompson’s counseling expenses for depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

More stories you may like on 7News

K9 Kobie celebrates retirement from Spartanburg Police Spartanburg Police honored K9 Kobie with a party celebrating her retirement from the force.

The Unemployment Test: People blocked from getting hired in SC But even as the state approaches what many economists call “full employment” there are many willing workers who will be left behind, in part…

Woman accused of taking man’s money from pocket in bathroom, spitting on officer A woman was arrested after being accused of stealing a man’s money out of his while he was in the bathroom and then spitting on the arrestin…

Suspect shoots self as deputies serve warrants in Greenville Co., deputies say Deputies say they were serving warrants at a Greenville County home when the suspect shot himself.

Public input needed on Woodruff Rd. congestion The South Carolina Department of Transportation is working on a solution to the congestion on Woodruff Road in Greenville but they need your…