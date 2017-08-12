Clemson police officer hurt in crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson police officer was injured in a crash at Pendleton Road and Old Church Stone Road in Pickens County, according to the Clemson Police Department.

The accident happened at about 9:01 p.m. Saturday.

According to Clemson police, the airbag in the officer’s car deployed, so he was taken to the hospital but had minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

It is unknown if anyone else was involved or injured in the crash.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News

1 dead, 35 hurt after VA protests; 1 arrested State official says driver of car that plowed into group of protesters in Charlottesville is in custody.

Woman killed in Greenwood Co. crash A woman is dead after a collision with a utility pole in Greenwood County Friday afternoon.

Suit accuses SC power co. of nuclear negligence A lawsuit accuses a South Carolina power company of negligence in charging its customers more than $1 billion to build nuclear reactors that…

1 in custody, 1 sought after breaking into home in Henderson Co., deputies say Deputies say one person is in custody and another person is wanted after they broke into a home on Upward Road.

Greenwood man arrested for child sex crimes in Henderson Co., deputies say Henderson County deputies say they have arrested a Greenwood man on sex crimes charges from 2012.