Clemson police officer hurt in crash in Pickens Co.

By Published: Updated:

PICKENS CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Clemson police officer was injured in a crash at Pendleton Road and Old Church Stone Road in Pickens County, according to the Clemson Police Department.

The accident happened at about 9:01 p.m. Saturday.

According to Clemson police, the airbag in the officer’s car deployed, so he was taken to the hospital but had minor injuries and is expected to be okay.

It is unknown if anyone else was involved or injured in the crash.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

More stories you may like on 7News