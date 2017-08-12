Family celebrates history at Hagood Mill in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – One family traced their roots back over more than 150 years and remembered their ancestors this weekend.

The descendants of Berry and Caroline McKenzie from all over the U.S. came to Hagood Mill in Pickens to celebrate the memories of their family members who were once slaves.

The family history spans more than 150 years and started at the mill–where many in the family worked the land and built many of the structures there.

“And so we’re here, not only to remember and celebrate our freedom, but also celebrate the journey of tears and the burden our family slaved and toiled under slavery,” Aaron Mair said.

The family’s historian who is a New York state public health professional and former president of the Sierra Club used records from Spartanburg, Greenville, and Pickens Counties to locate the will of Colonel Benjamin Hagood, written in 1865, and retraced the family’s connection to one of Pickens County’s most celebrated families.

