White nationalist clashes linked to helicopter deaths in VA, officials say

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Officials: White nationalist clashes in Virginia linked to deaths of 2 people aboard crashed helicopter.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – Police say a helicopter has crashed near Charlottesville, Virginia, where violent clashes erupted at the site of a white nationalist rally. However, it was unclear if the crash may have been linked to the rally.

Virginia State Police said Saturday that the helicopter crashed in a wooded area near a home. No one on the ground was injured. Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash.

ALBERMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WSPA) – Virginia State Police are saying two people are dead after a helicopter crashed Saturday evening.

VSP says the crash happened shortly after 5:00 p.m.

The crash happened in a wooded area near a home on Old Farm Road.

No one on the ground was hurt.

Police say the helicopter was fully engulfed.

The identities of the two people who died have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

