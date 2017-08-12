Man arrested after intentionally crashing into patrol car, police say

GOOSE CREEK, SC (WCBD/PRESS RELEASE) — This afternoon at about 1:22 pm a subject driving a Ford F-150 pickup struck a parked GCPD marked patrol car while the officer inside the patrol car was working on her in-car computer. The evidence collected thus far suggests this was an intentional act.

The officer had parked in the rear parking area at Westview Elementary School about 50 yards off Westview Blvd. to work on her in-car computer. Unbeknownst to her, the pickup entered the Westview Schools property from the St. James Ave. entrance, proceeded in the direction of the elementary school past the parked busses, then the subject got out and removed a portion of wooden fencing that separates the bus parking area with the ball-field. Once back in the truck, the subject accelerated the pickup rapidly across the ball-field and collided with the driver side of the patrol car.

Witnesses reported that the subject then got out of the pickup and made multiple hand gestures as if shooting at the patrol car. Backup units arrived and took the subject in custody without incident. The subject was compliant. The officer involved was transported for medical evaluation. [Police] have been advised that she is likely to be discharged this afternoon/evening. The patrol car was damaged significantly.

The subject in custody is Ryan Jeffrey Moss, 41 years-old, of Mt. Pleasant. His motivation for this act is unknown. [Authorities] have no reason to believe there is any familiarity with the officer involved.

As of this time Moss is being interviewed by GCPD investigators. He will be charged with attempted murder and transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center this afternoon/evening.

