Man dies after getting punched by Uber driver

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is dead after he was punched by his Uber driver in a dispute over directions in St. Petersburg.

Terry Kimball, 56, was hospitalized around 7:30 pm Friday with serious brain trauma after a ride with 38-year-old Kabir O’Farril Diaz.

Investigators said Kimball had disagreed with the route Diaz was taken and the two men started arguing.

Diaz pulled over at the Quick Pick Foods store on 58th Street North at 7:30 p.m. where the altercation turned physical.

Detectives say Diaz delivered a fatal punch, and Kimball never regained consciousness. He was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Saturday, police say.

No charges have been filed against Diaz at this time. An investigation into the incident is ongoing, police say.

No further details are available at this time.

