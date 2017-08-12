Prisoner’s poor attempt at forgery backfires

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – An inmate is accused of faking a Polk County Sheriff’s Department letter in order to keep his Plant City job while he was in jail.

Deputies said Marco Sullivan, 32, and his girlfriend, Martisha Wilson, 46, came up with a plan to create a fake letter on the sheriff’s office’s letterhead and send it to his boss at Reddy Ice.

Sullivan was charged with criminal use of personal identification. Deputies are looking for Wilson.

Sheriff Grady Judd said Sullivan should have probably picked a real name of an department employee and not had so many misspellings.

“They have one more charge for dummying up a letter saying they work undercover and my advice, you should use a unit that we actually have,” Judd said. “Everybody knows you have to spell correctly.”

Sullivan was arrested on July 24 by Lakeland police for resisting arrest, fleeing to elude and another warrant. He is being held on no bond for the out-of-county warrant. Wilson also has a warrant for her arrest.

On August 3, Reddy Ice contacted the sheriff’s office to verify the letter.

“If you want to charge someone, charge me. It was my idea. I will take all the charges.” Sullivan said from jail.

He said he did not think the letter was a big deal and refused to advise who wrote it.

Sullivan’s criminal history includes 23 felonies, 11 misdemeanors and 10 years in state prison.

Wilson’s criminal history includes 18 felonies, 10 misdemeanors and 3 years in state prison.

