Ways to save money on college tuition

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Audra Christian says when it comes to saving for her children’s college education there are a few things that motivate her.

“They want to go to the college of their choice for different reasons so that’s our motivation,” she says. But, as we all know, college is expensive and getting more pricey every year.

Associate Vice President for Enrollment Planning and Management, Billie Jo Hamilton with the University of South Florida says parents should really start saving as soon as they start having kids.

“It doesn’t have to be a huge amount of money. It can be $50 a month, $100 a month and then that can grow into something,” says Hamilton.

It’s also important to look for scholarship opportunities.

“They say that there’s millions and millions of dollars of unclaimed scholarships out there,” says Hamilton.

Other than school-issued scholarships there are some websites dedicated to helping students find scholarships, and they range in everything from community service to writing essays about cyberbullying.

A good website to look at is fastweb.com. These websites are often not utilized by many people. Hamilton reminds everyone to be careful when searching for these kinds of websites. She says you should never have to pay to enter a scholarship. The websites should be free.

There’s always the option to enter into Florida Prepaid which many parents do or even Florida’s 529 tax-free savings account.

“Anything that you save going into the student going to college is going to potentially keep them from borrowing student loans while they are in school,” says Hamilton.

